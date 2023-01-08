Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,299,805 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 58,256 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Devon Energy worth $78,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in Devon Energy by 5.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 30,840 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 94,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,832 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Devon Energy Price Performance
NYSE:DVN opened at $61.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.36. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $42.87 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.48.
Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Devon Energy Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 7.56%.
Devon Energy Company Profile
Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Devon Energy (DVN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.