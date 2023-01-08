DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) PT Raised to $131.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $131.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.11% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. BTIG Research raised their price target on DexCom to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DexCom from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Price Performance

DXCM opened at $115.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.62. DexCom has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $134.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.50, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. DexCom had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $769.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $270,288.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,237 shares in the company, valued at $7,572,230.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $270,288.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,237 shares in the company, valued at $7,572,230.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $1,110,018.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,884,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,800 shares of company stock worth $1,426,685. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 100.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 300.0% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 300.0% during the second quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 860.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.