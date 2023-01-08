Diageo plc Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $8.03 Per Share (NYSE:DEO)

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) – Zacks Research issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Diageo in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $8.03 for the year. The consensus estimate for Diageo’s current full-year earnings is $8.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Diageo’s FY2024 earnings at $8.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.35 EPS.

Get Diageo alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DEO. Erste Group Bank downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($52.41) to GBX 4,500 ($54.22) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 5,430 ($65.42) to GBX 5,010 ($60.36) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.01) to GBX 4,500 ($54.22) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,350 ($40.36) to GBX 3,160 ($38.07) in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,158.89.

Diageo Stock Up 0.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diageo

NYSE DEO opened at $178.92 on Friday. Diageo has a 1-year low of $160.09 and a 1-year high of $212.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 20.7% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.1% during the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 6.2% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.3% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.9% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

About Diageo

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.