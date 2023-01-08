Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 206.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 10,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO opened at $178.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.37. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $160.09 and a 12-month high of $212.65.

DEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($52.41) to GBX 4,500 ($54.22) in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,430 ($65.42) to GBX 5,010 ($60.36) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,350 ($40.36) to GBX 3,160 ($38.07) in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.01) to GBX 4,500 ($54.22) in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,158.89.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

