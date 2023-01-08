DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $130.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods traded as high as $127.96 and last traded at $127.73, with a volume of 5917 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $125.04.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DKS. Argus increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.45.

In other news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $120,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,671.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,283 shares of company stock worth $4,475,632 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.1% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.22.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 52.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 17.21%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

