DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $70.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $50.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet lowered DocuSign from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an underperform rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.71.

DOCU opened at $54.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.51 and a 200 day moving average of $56.05. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $145.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $645.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.07 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 963.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 43.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 86.7% in the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

