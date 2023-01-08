Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett set a $163.00 price target on Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial set a $170.00 price target on Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.13.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $145.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.62 and a 12 month high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.