Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) & CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) Critical Analysis

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) and CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Donaldson has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CECO Environmental has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Donaldson and CECO Environmental’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Donaldson 10.11% 31.03% 13.88% CECO Environmental 2.58% 8.12% 3.68%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Donaldson 0 1 2 0 2.67 CECO Environmental 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Donaldson and CECO Environmental, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Donaldson currently has a consensus price target of $61.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.30%. Given Donaldson’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Donaldson is more favorable than CECO Environmental.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.1% of Donaldson shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of CECO Environmental shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Donaldson shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of CECO Environmental shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Donaldson and CECO Environmental’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Donaldson $3.31 billion 2.22 $332.80 million $2.75 21.90 CECO Environmental $324.14 million 1.29 $1.43 million $0.20 61.00

Donaldson has higher revenue and earnings than CECO Environmental. Donaldson is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CECO Environmental, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Donaldson beats CECO Environmental on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc. manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the construction, mining, agriculture, aerospace, defense, and transportation markets; and to independent distributors, OEM dealer networks, private label accounts, and large fleets. The company's Industrial Products segment offers dust, fume, and mist collectors; compressed air purification systems; gas and liquid filtration for food, beverage, and industrial processes; air filtration systems for gas turbines; polytetrafluoroethylene membrane-based products; and specialized air and gas filtration systems for applications, including hard disk drives, semi-conductor manufacturing and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems. This segment sells its products to various dealers, distributors, and OEMs and end-users. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems. It offers dampers and diverters, selective catalytic reduction and selective non-catalytic reduction systems, cyclonic technology, thermal oxidizers, filtration systems, scrubbers, and water and fluid handling equipment, as well as plant engineering services and engineered design build fabrication. The company markets its products and services to natural gas processors, transmission and distribution companies, refineries, power generators, industrial manufacturing, engineering and construction companies, semiconductor manufacturers, compressor manufacturers, beverage can manufacturers, metals and minerals, and electric vehicle producer companies. CECO Environmental Corp. was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

