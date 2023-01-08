DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Piper Sandler

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.96.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $11.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.65. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.81. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $27.98.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $501.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.21 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 78.64% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. On average, analysts expect that DraftKings will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter worth about $403,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 4.5% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 3.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 306,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 12.1% during the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

