Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCTGet Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.13-0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $331-338 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $330.37 million. Duck Creek Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.13-$0.14 EPS.

Duck Creek Technologies Stock Up 15.2 %

Shares of DCT opened at $12.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.10. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $32.49.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

DCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duck Creek Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.11.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCT. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 11.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 110.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 31.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

