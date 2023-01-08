Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.02-0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $79.5-81.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $81.52 million. Duck Creek Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.13-$0.14 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on DCT. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.11.

Duck Creek Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DCT opened at $12.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.10. Duck Creek Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,399,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,680,000 after purchasing an additional 223,173 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,490,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,535,000 after acquiring an additional 36,949 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,154,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,079,000 after acquiring an additional 28,713 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,625,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,965,000 after acquiring an additional 59,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,566,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,564,000 after acquiring an additional 33,237 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

