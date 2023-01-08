Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 12.0% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 3,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 2,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 135,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $512,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on DUK. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.64.

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $105.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.04. The company has a market capitalization of $80.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.39.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

