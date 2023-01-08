Duolingo, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.53) Per Share (NYSE:DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Duolingo in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 4th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.53) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.51). The consensus estimate for Duolingo’s current full-year earnings is ($1.66) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Duolingo’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.89) EPS.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.13. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $96.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.15 million.

Duolingo Price Performance

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DUOL. Barclays decreased their target price on Duolingo from $102.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Duolingo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Duolingo from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Duolingo from $119.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.33.

DUOL opened at $72.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.48. Duolingo has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $113.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.77 and a beta of -0.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duolingo

In other news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $50,084.94. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 27,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,119.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $352,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,446,273.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $50,084.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 27,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,119.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 208,082 shares of company stock valued at $15,005,337 and have sold 43,850 shares valued at $3,488,774. 22.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,004,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Duolingo by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Duolingo by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $845,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.