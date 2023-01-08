DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE DD opened at $72.47 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $85.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.44. The firm has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.43.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.14.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

See Also

