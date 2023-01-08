DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,614 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 52.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 27,781 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 432.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 13,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in DXC Technology by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DXC opened at $28.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.84. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $22.65 and a 52 week high of $39.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.92.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Equities research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DXC. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna cut shares of DXC Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of DXC Technology to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.09.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,987. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,987. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $293,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,983.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

