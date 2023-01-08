easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 450 by The Goldman Sachs Group

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) received a GBX 450 ($5.42) price objective from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EZJ. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 700 ($8.43) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 320 ($3.86) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 330 ($3.98) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group set a GBX 600 ($7.23) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.01) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 555.75 ($6.70).

LON EZJ opened at GBX 372.20 ($4.48) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.15. The company has a market capitalization of £2.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.47. easyJet has a 12-month low of GBX 276.87 ($3.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 729.20 ($8.79). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 369.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 361.52.

In related news, insider Ryanne van der Eijk acquired 10,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 389 ($4.69) per share, for a total transaction of £39,646.88 ($47,767.33). Insiders purchased a total of 10,321 shares of company stock worth $4,009,570 in the last three months.

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

