EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Begins Coverage on Apexigen (NASDAQ:APGN)

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Apexigen (NASDAQ:APGN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on APGN. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Apexigen in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a buy rating on shares of Apexigen in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Get Apexigen alerts:

Apexigen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APGN opened at $0.88 on Thursday. Apexigen has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $31.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apexigen

Apexigen ( NASDAQ:APGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.69). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apexigen will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APGN. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new position in Apexigen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,115,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apexigen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apexigen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $577,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apexigen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $692,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Apexigen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apexigen

(Get Rating)

Apexigen Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology. It develops a pipeline of product candidates, including APX005M, a humanized agonist antibody that is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of solid tumors, such as melanoma, esophageal and gastroesophageal junction, sarcoma, and rectal and ovarian cancers in combination with immunotherapy, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and cancer vaccines; and APX601, a humanized antagonist antibody that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of multiple tumor indications, as well as APX801, an NK cell engager to activate natural killer cells to killing of tumor cells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apexigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apexigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.