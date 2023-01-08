EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Begins Coverage on Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

FATE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim cut Fate Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $4.24 on Thursday. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $52.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day moving average is $23.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.07. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.78% and a negative net margin of 425.99%. The firm had revenue of $14.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.34 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,270,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,263,000 after buying an additional 7,699 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 66.6% in the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 9,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,304,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 115.7% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 55,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 29,785 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.