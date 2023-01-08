EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Initiates Coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atara Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.50.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ATRA opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average of $4.46. Atara Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44. The firm has a market cap of $332.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics

In other news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 15,591 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $70,003.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,983,215.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 15,591 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $70,003.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,983,215.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 6,255 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $28,084.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 191,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,089.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,800 shares of company stock worth $133,802. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,846,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,541,000 after buying an additional 99,320 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 41.7% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 425,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 15.8% during the second quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.