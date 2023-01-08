EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Initiates Coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atara Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.50.
Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of ATRA opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average of $4.46. Atara Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44. The firm has a market cap of $332.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.08.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,846,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,541,000 after buying an additional 99,320 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 41.7% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 425,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 15.8% during the second quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000.
Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.
