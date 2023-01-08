Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Cut to $326.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $344.00 to $326.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 39.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $217.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna downgraded Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.30.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of ENPH opened at $233.65 on Friday. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $339.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.33, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $298.61 and a 200-day moving average of $274.75.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 76.66% and a net margin of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $634.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total value of $2,812,943.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,302,238.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.81, for a total transaction of $4,014,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $494,096. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total value of $2,812,943.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,302,238.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,128 shares of company stock worth $63,385,815 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 361.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 8,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

