EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for EnQuest in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now expects that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for EnQuest’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on EnQuest from GBX 47 ($0.57) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on EnQuest from GBX 28 ($0.34) to GBX 20 ($0.24) in a report on Friday, November 18th.

EnQuest Stock Performance

EnQuest Company Profile

ENQUF opened at $0.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.30. EnQuest has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $0.50.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

