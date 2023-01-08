EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank reduced its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,127 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 701 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,721 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,926 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 334 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,523,600.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Trading Up 2.5 %

EOG opened at $127.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.55 and its 200-day moving average is $122.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $163.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.27.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

