EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,807,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 90,728 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.49% of EQT worth $73,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of EQT by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 54,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 21,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 23.2% during the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 310,183 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,640,000 after buying an additional 58,485 shares in the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQT. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on EQT from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on EQT from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on EQT from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on EQT to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.41.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $33.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.12.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $4,104,433.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 297,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,373,049.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.