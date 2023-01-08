Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Organto Foods Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (CVE:OGO)

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Clarus Securities upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Organto Foods in a report released on Wednesday, January 4th. Clarus Securities analyst G. Ulybyshev now expects that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Organto Foods’ current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share.

Shares of Organto Foods stock opened at C$0.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,545.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.11. Organto Foods has a 1-year low of C$0.07 and a 1-year high of C$0.22. The company has a market cap of C$38.41 million and a P/E ratio of -4.82.

Organto Foods ( CVE:OGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.00 million.

In other Organto Foods news, Director Steve Bromley purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,451,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$945,133.30.

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and value-added fruit and vegetable products. Its products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, fine beans, ginger, herbs, mangetout, mango, limes, passion fruit, raspberries, sugar snaps and other products, as well as convenience and to-go, vegetables mix, and meal kit under the I AM Organic and Fresh Organic Choice brands.

