Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 931,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 358,683 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.84% of Equity Commonwealth worth $22,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQC. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Equity Commonwealth Price Performance

EQC opened at $25.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 424.67 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.28. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $23.88 and a 12 month high of $28.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Separately, StockNews.com cut Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.