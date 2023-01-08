Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Etsy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Etsy in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Etsy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Etsy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $120.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $120.59 on Thursday. Etsy has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $198.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of -22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $1,891,929.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,736,855.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $290,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,143 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,688,242.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,422 shares of company stock valued at $26,753,386 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Etsy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,833,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,385,186,000 after acquiring an additional 83,960 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Etsy by 13.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $429,669,000 after acquiring an additional 409,540 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Etsy by 8.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,514,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $184,095,000 after acquiring an additional 199,985 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Etsy by 56.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,696,000 after acquiring an additional 768,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Etsy by 16.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,889,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $189,146,000 after acquiring an additional 272,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

