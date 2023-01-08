Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $20.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 65.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $98.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim cut Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $52.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.74.

Institutional Trading of Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.07. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.78% and a negative net margin of 425.99%. The firm had revenue of $14.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.34 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 13.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

