FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lowered its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,473 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,426,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,950,795,000 after purchasing an additional 98,022 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.5% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,433,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,045,530,000 after buying an additional 196,115 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 15.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $929,536,000 after buying an additional 554,395 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 21.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,173,612 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $502,953,000 after buying an additional 377,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284,390 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $297,196,000 after buying an additional 54,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Loop Capital downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. TheStreet downgraded FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.84.

FedEx Stock Performance

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx stock opened at $185.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.92. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $266.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

