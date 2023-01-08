Financial Contrast: GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMGW) vs. AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK)

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMGW – Get Rating) and AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.8% of AssetMark Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of AssetMark Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GCM Grosvenor and AssetMark Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GCM Grosvenor N/A N/A N/A AssetMark Financial 15.06% 6.89% 5.09%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GCM Grosvenor 0 0 0 0 N/A AssetMark Financial 0 0 1 1 3.50

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for GCM Grosvenor and AssetMark Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

AssetMark Financial has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.38%. Given AssetMark Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AssetMark Financial is more favorable than GCM Grosvenor.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GCM Grosvenor and AssetMark Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GCM Grosvenor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AssetMark Financial $530.30 million 3.35 $25.67 million $1.22 19.72

AssetMark Financial has higher revenue and earnings than GCM Grosvenor.

Summary

AssetMark Financial beats GCM Grosvenor on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. The company provides integrated technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated processes, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform. It also offers SaaS-based financial planning, wellness, and client digital engagement solutions. The company also offers mutual funds; custodial recordkeeping services primarily to investor clients of registered investment advisers; and wealth management services for individual investors. It serves independent advisers who provide wealth management advice to the U.S. investors and advisers. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, California. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Huatai International Investment Holdings Limited.

