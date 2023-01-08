Financial Contrast: Sweetgreen (SG) vs. Its Competitors

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) is one of 73 publicly-traded companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Sweetgreen to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Sweetgreen and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sweetgreen -45.27% -30.98% -26.19% Sweetgreen Competitors 1.04% -13.65% 2.13%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sweetgreen and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sweetgreen $339.87 million -$153.18 million -3.57 Sweetgreen Competitors $1.87 billion $215.06 million 4.05

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sweetgreen’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sweetgreen. Sweetgreen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

84.3% of Sweetgreen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of Sweetgreen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sweetgreen and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sweetgreen 0 0 0 0 N/A Sweetgreen Competitors 500 4096 5354 233 2.52

Sweetgreen currently has a consensus price target of 19.00, indicating a potential upside of 123.79%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 22.39%. Given Sweetgreen’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sweetgreen is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Sweetgreen has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sweetgreen’s competitors have a beta of -5.49, suggesting that their average stock price is 649% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sweetgreen competitors beat Sweetgreen on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants. As of September 26, 2021, it owned and operated 140 restaurants in 13 states and Washington, D.C. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

