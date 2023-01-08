Financial Management Professionals Inc. Boosts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.36.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $181.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.57 and a 200-day moving average of $175.77. The company has a market capitalization of $249.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $186.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 65.81%.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

