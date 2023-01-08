Financial Management Professionals Inc. Purchases 276 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 92.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 573 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total value of $329,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,705. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $490.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $530.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $525.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.73 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on UNH. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.56.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

