Financial Survey: Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.4% of Frequency Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of Frequency Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Frequency Therapeutics and Novo Nordisk A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frequency Therapeutics $14.07 million 8.92 -$84.69 million ($2.45) -1.45 Novo Nordisk A/S $22.40 billion 14.01 $7.60 billion $3.37 41.14

Analyst Recommendations

Novo Nordisk A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Frequency Therapeutics. Frequency Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Novo Nordisk A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Frequency Therapeutics and Novo Nordisk A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frequency Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 2 4 11 0 2.53

Frequency Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 145.79%. Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus target price of $697.78, suggesting a potential upside of 403.30%. Given Novo Nordisk A/S’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Novo Nordisk A/S is more favorable than Frequency Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Frequency Therapeutics has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novo Nordisk A/S has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Frequency Therapeutics and Novo Nordisk A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frequency Therapeutics N/A -81.38% -53.91% Novo Nordisk A/S 31.57% 72.57% 24.60%

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats Frequency Therapeutics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Frequency Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics to activate a person's innate regenerative potential to restore function. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach uses small molecules and activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue. The company's lead product candidate is FX-322, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat the underlying cause of sensorineural hearing loss. It is also developing medicines for patients across a range of degenerative conditions, including multiple sclerosis, and diseases of the muscle, gastrointestinal tract, skin, and bone. The company has a license and collaboration agreement with Astellas Pharma Inc. for the development and commercialization of FX-322, as well as collaboration and licensing agreements with Massachusetts Eye and Ear, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, The Scripps Research Institute, and Cambridge Enterprises Limited. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia, growth disorders, and hormone replacement therapy. The company collaboration agreements with Gilead Sciences, Inc. Novo Nordisk A/S also has a research collaboration with Lumen Bioscience, Inc. to explore strategies for delivering oral biologics for cardiometabolic disease. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

