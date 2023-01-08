First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Insider Activity at First Internet Bancorp

In other news, Director Justin P. Christian purchased 10,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $249,724.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,724. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Justin P. Christian purchased 10,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $249,724.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,724. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David B. Becker purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,365 shares in the company, valued at $10,180,214. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 21,475 shares of company stock worth $508,644. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp Trading Up 4.0 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INBK opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.48. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $53.56. The stock has a market cap of $228.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.51.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $28.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.65 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 24.72%. Equities analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Internet Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 5.62%.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

