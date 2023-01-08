First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut First Northwest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

First Northwest Bancorp Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock opened at $15.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.67. First Northwest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $23.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.36 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 17.17%. Analysts predict that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNWB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 19,172 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 415,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

