First Personal Financial Services Has $5.24 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.5% of First Personal Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Schubert & Co increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PepsiCo Stock Up 2.3 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush increased their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.36.

PEP stock opened at $181.10 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $186.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.57 and its 200-day moving average is $175.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.81%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

