Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $65.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $55.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Five9 from $110.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Five9 from $130.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Five9 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Five9 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Five9 has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Five9 stock opened at $67.88 on Thursday. Five9 has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $141.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.36.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a negative return on equity of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $198.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Five9 will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five9 news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $188,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,308,072.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Five9 news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $188,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,308,072.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $55,518.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,583.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,463,614 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Five9 by 1,247.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 1,142.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Five9 by 117.6% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 845.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

