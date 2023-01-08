Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Fortress Biotech Trading Up 12.9 %
FBIO opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $85.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.79. Fortress Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50.
Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a negative net margin of 117.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at Fortress Biotech
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBIO. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortress Biotech in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Fortress Biotech by 113.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,620 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fortress Biotech in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Fortress Biotech by 495.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 32,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.
About Fortress Biotech
Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortress Biotech (FBIO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.