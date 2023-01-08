FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Guggenheim

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Guggenheim from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FOX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of FOX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.38.

Shares of FOXA opened at $31.75 on Thursday. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.70 and its 200-day moving average is $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. FOX had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Equities analysts forecast that FOX will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOXA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,282,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,584,000 after buying an additional 3,976,775 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 1,986.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,835,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,030,000 after buying an additional 1,747,519 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 17,573.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,344,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,251,000 after buying an additional 1,336,960 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,379,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,435,000 after buying an additional 756,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,044,000. Institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

