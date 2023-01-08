Freeport-McMoRan Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Freeport-McMoRan in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the natural resource company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Freeport-McMoRan’s current full-year earnings is $2.27 per share.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 6.1 %

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FCX. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

FCX stock opened at $42.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.47 and its 200 day moving average is $32.30. The stock has a market cap of $60.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.97. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $51.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,736 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after buying an additional 32,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $29,844,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 11.41%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.