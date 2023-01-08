Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Full House Resorts in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

Full House Resorts Price Performance

FLL stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.71. The company has a market capitalization of $264.88 million, a P/E ratio of -85.56 and a beta of 1.78. Full House Resorts has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts ( NASDAQ:FLL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $41.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Full House Resorts will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth Robert Adams sold 8,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $67,788.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,030 shares in the company, valued at $886,157.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Lewis A. Fanger acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth Robert Adams sold 8,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $67,788.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,157.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Full House Resorts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 589,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Full House Resorts by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 563,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Full House Resorts by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Full House Resorts by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Full House Resorts by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

About Full House Resorts

(Get Rating)

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 757 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, and a 129 hotel rooms; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as an oyster bar, a casino bar, and a beachfront bar; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.