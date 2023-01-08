FY2023 EPS Estimates for Liberty Energy Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Liberty Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the company will earn $3.47 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.48. The consensus estimate for Liberty Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Liberty Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 5.30%.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

LBRT has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Liberty Energy from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Liberty Energy to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.05.

Shares of LBRT stock opened at $15.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 2.21. Liberty Energy has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Liberty Energy

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $39,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,305,615 shares in the company, valued at $56,327,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 37,500 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $650,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,669,114.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,300 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $39,192.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,305,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,327,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,428,300 shares of company stock worth $190,624,417 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

About Liberty Energy

(Get Rating)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.