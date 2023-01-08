FY2023 EPS Estimates for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Cut by Analyst

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Silgan in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.05 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.45. The consensus estimate for Silgan’s current full-year earnings is $3.96 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Silgan’s FY2024 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Silgan from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Silgan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Silgan from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Silgan from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.13.

NYSE:SLGN opened at $52.49 on Friday. Silgan has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $54.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.40 and a 200-day moving average of $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLGN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 25.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,542,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,929,000 after purchasing an additional 710,654 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan during the first quarter valued at $24,301,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 69.0% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,381,000 after purchasing an additional 436,243 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,572,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,191,000 after purchasing an additional 205,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 48.0% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 508,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,009,000 after purchasing an additional 164,750 shares during the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

