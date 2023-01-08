Gartner, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:IT)

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gartner in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore expects that the information technology services provider will earn $1.93 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gartner’s current full-year earnings is $10.14 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gartner’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.55 EPS.

Get Gartner alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Gartner from $345.00 to $358.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gartner from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.88.

Gartner Stock Performance

NYSE:IT opened at $328.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $337.01 and its 200 day moving average is $299.61. Gartner has a fifty-two week low of $221.39 and a fifty-two week high of $358.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.36.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. Gartner had a return on equity of 1,234.18% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In related news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total transaction of $436,130.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,452,654.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total transaction of $436,130.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,452,654.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.77, for a total value of $59,634.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,117.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,065,089. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gartner

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Gartner by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after buying an additional 102,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gartner by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,075,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,681,139,000 after buying an additional 148,010 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Gartner by 145.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,227,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $616,422,000 after buying an additional 1,318,892 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 20.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 7.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,313,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $390,606,000 after purchasing an additional 89,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.