Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 179.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 217.9% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GILD. Barclays upgraded Gilead Sciences from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. DZ Bank downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.30.

Insider Activity

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock opened at $88.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $110.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.45. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 110.19%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

See Also

