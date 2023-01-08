GSK (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,575 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,575 ($18.98) target price on GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on GSK from GBX 1,975 ($23.80) to GBX 1,550 ($18.67) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,350 ($16.27) price target on GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,430 ($17.23) price target on GSK in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,580 ($19.04) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,525 ($18.37).

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,432.20 ($17.26) on Thursday. GSK has a 52-week low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,280.50 ($27.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £58.64 billion and a PE ratio of 1,313.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,421.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,473.69.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a GBX 13.75 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s payout ratio is 79.13%.

In other GSK news, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,417 ($17.07) per share, with a total value of £29,757 ($35,851.81). In other GSK news, insider Urs Rohner purchased 798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,453 ($17.51) per share, with a total value of £11,594.94 ($13,969.81). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,417 ($17.07) per share, with a total value of £29,757 ($35,851.81). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,906 shares of company stock valued at $4,146,362.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

