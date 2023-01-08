GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of GT Biopharma from $25.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

GT Biopharma Stock Down 0.5 %

GTBP stock opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.86. GT Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $3.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.11.

Institutional Trading of GT Biopharma

GT Biopharma ( OTCMKTS:GTBP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts expect that GT Biopharma will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GTBP. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in GT Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in GT Biopharma by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in GT Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in GT Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $730,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in GT Biopharma by 587.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 68,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 58,720 shares during the last quarter. 7.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GT Biopharma Company Profile

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.

