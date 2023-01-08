Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 253 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Nucor by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Nucor by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 189,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,816,000 after acquiring an additional 18,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in Nucor by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total value of $404,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at $17,082,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total value of $404,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,082,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,450 shares of company stock worth $1,145,280. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nucor Trading Up 5.0 %

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.80.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $143.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $88.50 and a 1-year high of $187.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.52.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 28.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.41%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading

