Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $9,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 452.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 517.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 2.3 %

DLTR opened at $145.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.89. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.62 and a 52 week high of $177.19. The company has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DLTR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. OTR Global raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.13.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

