Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 10,950 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $9,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,946,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,721,000 after purchasing an additional 602,359 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,346,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,314,000 after purchasing an additional 943,921 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,198,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,687,000 after purchasing an additional 234,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $42.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.36 and its 200 day moving average is $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $52.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.46, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.73.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.27%.

A number of research firms have commented on KHC. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

